Lotto winner is off to see the world after scoring huge six-figure prize

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 19 2023, 5:59 pm
BCLC

An outdoor enthusiast is ready to take her adventures to the next level thanks to winning a massive scratch-and-win prize.

Idrissa Brathwaite of Burnaby, BC, was relaxing at home when she learned that she won $675,000 playing Set for Life.

“I just stared at the ticket in disbelief and then validated it at the Shoppers Drug Mart I purchased it from,” the avid snowboarder and mountain biker said.

Brathwaite added that she told “absolutely no one” that she won the life-changing prize, but the secret is out now.

Lotto Winner

Idrissa Brathwaite/BCLC

The Metro Vancouver resident purchased the winning Set for Life ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Lougheed Highway and Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby.

Brathwaite shared that winning was a big shock and that she is still deciding what’s next. But she does have one thing at the top of her to-do list.

“I would like to take a trip around the world. It’s an incredible feeling.”

