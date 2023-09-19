Lotto winner is off to see the world after scoring huge six-figure prize

An outdoor enthusiast is ready to take her adventures to the next level thanks to winning a massive scratch-and-win prize.

Idrissa Brathwaite of Burnaby, BC, was relaxing at home when she learned that she won $675,000 playing Set for Life.

“I just stared at the ticket in disbelief and then validated it at the Shoppers Drug Mart I purchased it from,” the avid snowboarder and mountain biker said.

Brathwaite added that she told “absolutely no one” that she won the life-changing prize, but the secret is out now.

The Metro Vancouver resident purchased the winning Set for Life ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Lougheed Highway and Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby.

Brathwaite shared that winning was a big shock and that she is still deciding what’s next. But she does have one thing at the top of her to-do list.

“I would like to take a trip around the world. It’s an incredible feeling.”