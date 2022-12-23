Lottery winner wants to help his kids purchase a house with big win

A lottery winner in Alberta says he plans to use some of his winnings by helping his kids purchase a house. Talk about dad goals!

Kevin MacKenzie told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) he couldn’t believe his eyes when he scanned his Daily Grand ticket for the November 28 draw and discovered that he had won the jackpot.

The Airdrie man had his choice of $1,000 per day for life or a single payment of $7 million, opting for the lump sum.

MacKenzie purchased his $4 Daily Grand quick-pick ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart at 836

1 Avenue West in Airdrie on November 26.

MacKenzie checked his tickets using the Lotto Spot! App a few days after the draw, while he was out running errands with his wife.

“I scanned my ticket and saw all the zeroes,” he explained to the WCLC. “I didn’t believe it at first, so I scanned it a few more times and then showed my wife.”

MacKenzie’s ticket had exactly matched the winning Daily Grand numbers drawn on the

Monday, November 28 draw: 06, 08, 10, 32, 33, and Grand Number 02.

The pair went back to the same store they purchased the ticket and asked the cashier to

check the ticket and confirm the win.

“My wife and I looked at each other and said we didn’t think this happened to real people.”

He recalled as he claimed his prize, “She was holding on to the counter, and I was just in complete disbelief!”

The new multi-millionaire said he has a couple of ideas for his windfall. “We’re going to pay

off our debt, and then we’d like to help our kids purchase a house,” he said.

In addition to helping his kids buy a house, the lottery winner has one more fantastic idea for his winnings.

“We were supposed to go to Hawaii for our 25th anniversary,” he added. “We couldn’t because of COVID, but now we can reschedule it.”