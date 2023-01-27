"Holy crap is this real?": Lottery winner moved to tears by huge win

Self-care pays off. Need proof? A woman in BC was having a treat yo’self moment and that act of self-care netted her thousands of dollars.

Cindy Petroczi, who lives in Merritt, BC, won $125,000 after treating herself to a BCLC Scratch & Win ticket, netting the Treasure Tree’s top prize.

She bought and checked her ticket at the local Walmart and was shocked.

“I decided to treat myself to a ticket and was at the store and thought, ‘Holy crap, is this real?'” she said.

She immediately called her husband.

“I was in tears when I called him. I couldn’t believe it. Then he asked if I needed an escort home,” she said.

As if this wasn’t a heartwarming enough story, Petroczi was one of many Merritt residents affected by historic flooding in BC. Now, her prize is going toward replacing items she lost and helping her family.

She also wants to have fun with her money and wants to take a vacation.

“I’m so grateful and thankful! This will be so nice after losing things in the flood,” she said.