“An incredible blessing”: Lottery winner plans to treat sister to new car

What was supposed to be an ordinary visit to the gas station turned into a whirlwind lottery win for one Ontario woman.

Heather Carnegie was out with her sister and nephew when she had to stop for gas and decided to check her lotto ticket.

“My nephew came into the store with me,” she said in a release. “I scanned my ticket, did a double-take, and checked it again. I was shocked and my legs started shaking!”

To Carnegie’s surprise, she had matched all five main numbers to win the second prize of $25,000 a year for life with the Daily Grand national lottery game. She chose to take the lump sum prize of $550,000.

Carnegie, an entrepreneur, has been a regular lotto player for the past eight years — this was her first win.

She said she waited to claim her prize because “she needed to process what happened.”

Now that she’s had time to take it all in, Carnegie said she’ll use the money to finish home renovations and invest. She also wants to treat herself and her sister to new cars. Now that’s a generous sibling.

Carnegie said that her win has been “an incredible blessing.”

“Having my family with me when I discovered I won was wonderful,” she stated. “This is the best feeling in the world. It feels like a beautiful dream you never want to wake up from.”