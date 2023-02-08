"Put it in the bank": Lottery winner has no major plans for windfall

Gregory Ponto went about his regular morning routine on January 19 despite one major difference: he had just become a lottery winner.

Ponto discovered he was $100,000 richer thanks to the Extra he added to his ticket for the Western 649 draw a week earlier.

“I was going through my morning routine, drinking my coffee and checking my emails,” Ponto explained as he claimed his prize.

Ponto realized he was a lottery winner by checking his numbers against the winning numbers posted online.

He won by matching the last six digits of the winning Extra number: 5877841.

“I saw the numbers, then once I saw the winner was in Alberta, I knew I won,” he stated.

He purchased his ticket from a Sobeys in Sylvan Lake on January 12.

Canada’s latest lottery winner said he doesn’t have any major plans for his windfall. “I’m just going to put it into the bank,” he said.

“It feels good,” he added.