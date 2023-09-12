"Why not?": New millionaires win with lotto ticket bought on a whim

An impulse buy on the way out of a Walmart has paid off way more than a chocolate bar ever could.

Gregory and Patricia Thomason of Grindrod, BC, bought their ticket on a whim and ended up winning $1 million from the September 6, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I saw the ticket booth and thought, ‘Why not?'” said Gregory of his quick decision.

He first learned of their huge prize after checking the ticket with a self-scanner at the Sutherlands Bakery & Deli in Enderby.

“When I told Patty, she thought it was a joke.”

The South Central BC residents shared that they are excited to use some of their winnings to help family, as well as travel.

“We have said, ‘Let’s not get ahead of ourselves and make some goals’ — we want to think about how to use this,” added Gregory. “My nephew lives in England so maybe we’ll go visit him.”

And how does Patricia feel about the life-changing win?

“Surreal,” she said.