"Holy crow!": Lotto winner planning duo vacations after hitting big jackpot

There are many emotions a person can feel when they hit the jackpot.

Joy.

Gratitude.

Astonishment.

When Greg Bates of Mill Bay, BC, learned that he won the $500,000 Extra prize from the March 27, 2023, Daily Grand draw, he described it in one word.

“Overwhelming.”

The Vancouver Island resident bought the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore on Cowichan Way in Duncan and was at home when he learned that he had won the huge prize.

“I was at home when I found out I won, using the Lotto! App on my phone,” said Bates. “The first thing that crossed my mind was ‘holy crow.'”

Bates added that he plans on spending more time with family, as well as planning to travel to Greece and Mexico with his winnings.