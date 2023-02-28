Family Matters: Canadian lotto player is $1 million richer after picking special numbers

A lottery ticket bought on a whim has paid off in a huge way for a Canadian lottery player.

Gloria Krivicich of Port Alberni, BC, was shocked to discover that the Lotto 6/49 ticket she bought for the September 21, 2022, draw had won the guaranteed prize of $1 million.

“I (can’t) believe it happened to me — a very big surprise,” Krivicich said. “My dream came true!”

Krivicich purchased and validated the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at Smoke Stack on 3rd Avenue in Port Alberni.

The avid gardener and reader shared that a connection to family helped make her lottery dreams become reality.

“I pick my own numbers and the numbers are family members’ birthdays,” added Krivicich.

The Vancouver Island resident has lived in BC for over 50 years. Krivicich hopes to use her winnings to visit family in Croatia.