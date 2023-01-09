A trip to the grocery store ended up being the trip of her life after a woman discovered she had won the Classic Jackpot in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Geraldine Ettinger, a resident of White Rock, BC, checked her ticket at the self-scanner inside a local grocery store.

But she had no idea how lucky she really was.

“At first, I thought I won $5,000, but I was counting the zeroes, and then the retailer said, ‘That’s $5 million!’”

Ettinger says it was actually her husband’s idea to buy the ticket in the first place as a way to mentally escape from the recent snowy weather which hit the region in late December.

Now, with the prospect of tropical trips in their future, she and her husband celebrated the big win with a champagne toast and are making plans to spend the millions.

“It’s unbelievable. I feel very blessed and grateful — my new year’s resolution was to have more fun than last year, and I think I will be able to achieve that now,” she said.

Ettinger purchased the winning ticket at the lottery kiosk in Semiahmoo Mall in Surrey, according to the BC Lottery Corporation, which reminds players to play for fun and not money.