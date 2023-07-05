Lottery winner thought his huge jackpot prize was a glitch at first

Home may be where the heart is, but a European getaway can be just as nice.

Freddie Mabeza of Victoria, BC, will soon find that out as he’s planning a “nice big trip” after winning a $500,000 Extra prize from the June 12, 2023, Daily Grand draw.

Mabeza purchased the ticket on PlayNow.com and found out the good news during a relaxing day at home.

“I was at home on my couch watching TV, I checked on my phone and saw the amount,” said Mabeza. “At first I thought it was a glitch, but I checked my ticket [on PlayNow.com] and it confirmed the correct amount.”

The Vancouver Island resident was excited to tell his wife, though she was also skeptical at first.

“She didn’t believe me at first, but she is very happy now,” Mabeza shared.

Mabeza plans on taking a vacation to Europe and spending some time deciding what to do next.

“I feel very at ease. I do not have any problems and I can spend a bit more freely.”