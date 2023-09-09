How often do you play the lottery only to realize you never win? That’s precisely what happened to one lottery-playing couple; however, one day, their luck changed big time.

Fouad Badran of Ancaster and his wife, Mary Ayad Fikry Eglaycus, live in Ancaster, Ontario. The couple have been playing the lottery together for four years, hoping to win. Despite their persistence, the couple just never won any big prizes.

One day, Badran made a quick stop at a store to purchase The Bigger Spin Instant game, which costs $10 per ticket. While there, he figured he might as well play the ticket.

After that, he asked the store employee to check the ticket.

“The store clerk told me I won big, and I was shocked,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings. “I took a deep breath and called Mary, then went home to show her.”

The couple couldn’t believe that after four years of playing the lottery, their luck had finally changed: they had won $550,000.

“We don’t usually win things,” Badran said. “My mind is racing with the possibilities.”

The couple said they need to take some time to carefully consider what they’ll be doing with the extra half a million dollars in their bank account. But one thing’s for sure: they will be putting their money towards investments.

Practical matters aside, the money will also allow Eglaycus to have fun.

“My wife will enjoy some shopping for sure,” Badran said with a smile.

Badran purchased their winning at Little Short Store on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.