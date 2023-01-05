"I was shell-shocked": Family stunned by half million dollar lottery win

It’s going to be a fun get-together for one Ontario family who won the lottery.

A group of six family members from Ottawa and the GTA have plenty to celebrate after winning a Maxmillions prize.

Siobhan Quinlan of Ottawa, Andrea Merrick of Toronto, Barbara Quinlan of Mississauga, David Merrick of Toronto, David Quinlan of Mississauga, and Shannon Steele of Ottawa play the lottery individually but they also choose to play together when “the jackpot is large.”

Siobhan said she bought the ticket for the draw on October 7, 2022, after each group member chose a different number to play.

So when she checked the ticket and found out that they had won a prize worth $500,000, she couldn’t wait to share the news with the other group members, all of whom were “very excited.”

“I got the phone call and I was shell-shocked,” said another family member.

Split six ways, each member gets to take home over $80,000. As for what they plan to do with their share, each one has different plans: some plan to pay bills, while others want to put the money away.

“I am so excited thinking of all the opportunities,” Siobhan said while with her family to pick up their cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Siobhan purchased their winning ticket at Essential Plus Mart on Matthew Street in Marmora.