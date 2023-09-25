Lotto player celebrates "High Roller" life after winning on new scratch ticket

The next time someone asks you to pinch them, there may be a very good reason for it.

Evelyn Burgess of Sicamous, BC, needed help ensuring that her big $75,000 win from a High Roller Casino Scratch & Win ticket was real.

Burgess almost didn’t buy the lucky ticket at first, but she’s glad she changed her mind.

“[The retailer] said there’s a new ticket out, but I said, ‘No not today’ and walked out but then I turned right around and bought it anyways,” she explained.

The Shuswap resident bought the High Roller Casino ticket from the Chevron on MacLean-McPherson Road and checked it on BCLC’s Lotto! App during her lunch break at work.

“It still hasn’t hit me yet…” Burgess added. “I made the electrician at work pinch me because I couldn’t believe it!”

She shared that some of her prize winnings will be used to purchase some new furniture for her home.