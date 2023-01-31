A lottery player got rich without even matching all Lotto 6/49 numbers

A win’s a win! A lottery player in BC is still rich even though they didn’t match all six numbers in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

After matching 5/6+ numbers from the October 29, 2022, draw, Duncan resident

Elizabeth MacMillan is $78,059 richer.

Typically, the odds of matching all six numbers are low – just one in 13,983,816. But, the odds of matching 5/6+ are higher at one in 2,330,636.

MacMillan bought her ticket from the WS Supermarket on Sherman Road and asked the retailer to check the ticket for her.

“I was watching the screen, and then I heard the sound and saw the amount come up,” she said. “I said, ‘Is that?’ and before I could finish my question, he replied, ‘yes!’”

Now, MacMillan is planning a rainy day fund after she treats her family to dinner.

“It’s magnificent,” she said of how it feels to be a winner, according to a release from BCLC.

What would you do with an extra $78,000?