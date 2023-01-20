"My first win definitely prepared me for this one": Man celebrates second lottery win

Most lottery players would be happy with one win but can you imagine winning twice?

That’s exactly what happened to one lottery player from Ontario who’s celebrating for the second time.

Edward Cieslik, a resident from Oshawa, recalls the first time he won the lottery.

“I won about $159,000 20 years ago with Super 7,” he said.

Cieslik had purchased a ticket for the October 29, 2022, draw and had to check his ticket twice upon learning that he had won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $78,059.

“Even the cashier was excited,” he said. “My first win definitely prepared me for this one.”

It’s an even bigger surprise for Cieslik, now retired, since he doesn’t play the game often.

“I’ve only purchased Lotto 6/49 about a dozen times, so this is very shocking,” he said. “My wife is so happy for me.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his big cheque, he shared that he’ll be using his winnings to buy a car and also has plans to go on vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jug City on King Street in Oshawa.