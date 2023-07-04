Baseball fan hits a lotto home run with million dollar jackpot win

A Canadian lotto player is rounding the bases and coming home with a huge prize.

Eddy Berrouard of Courtenay, BC, was enjoying a coffee in his kitchen when he decided to check his ticket for the June 17, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I noticed there were a lot of zeros in the number,” said the avid baseball fan, who checked his ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App.

Once the good news had sunk in, Berrouard told his siblings and coworkers.

“They were very happy for me.”

The Vancouver Island resident bought the winning ticket at a lottery kiosk at Driftwood Mall in Courtenay.

Berrouard plans on visiting his family in Quebec, purchasing a car, and travelling to Seattle and Colorado to watch baseball games.

But those aren’t the only travel plans he has in mind.

“I also love Hawaii, I was there for my birthday last year and wanted to go back, and now I most likely will,” he added. “I will also share (some winnings) with my family to make sure they get to go on nice holidays as well.”