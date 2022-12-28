"Is this real?": Lottery winner had to double-check her $1 million ticket

What better way to head into the New Year than as a lottery winner?
Donna Chmilar from Grand Prairie, Alberta, is on top of the world after she scratched her X Instant ticket and took home the top prize of $1 million.
Chmilar purchased her $10 instant ticket from Derrick Husky in Grand Prairie on November 29. She scratched her ticket when she returned home a few hours later.
“Is this real?” she said to herself after discovering her life-altering win of $1 million.
To be sure, Chmilar brought her ticket into a nearby store where the cashier had validated her win by scanning it on the terminal.
“These things don’t just happen; I’m still shaking,” she said when she claimed her prize.
Chmilar has a few plans after becoming a lottery winner.
“I’m going to pay off my mortgage and purchase a new vehicle,” she said.
“I’m feeling like a million bucks!” she added with a laugh.