NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

“Holy mackerel": Canadian fisherman lands a life-changing lotto prize

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 14 2023, 6:10 pm
“Holy mackerel": Canadian fisherman lands a life-changing lotto prize
OLG / BCLC

When an avid fisher buys a scratch-and-win lottery ticket, there’s only one that makes sense for them to hit the jackpot with.

Donald MacEwan of Fort St. John, BC, had a fin-tastic morning recently when he learned that he won the top prize of $500,000 from a Reel Cash Scratch & Win.

MacEwan couldn’t believe his eyes after scratching the ticket during his regular morning coffee run.

“I scratched the ticket and noticed there was a match at the bottom, so I scanned it through the self-checker and it said I won $500,000,” he explained.

“I was in such shock and thought to myself, ‘Holy mackerel!'”

BCLC Scratch and Win

Donald MacEwan/BCLC

The Peace River Regional District resident purchased and checked his ticket at Kelly’s Convenience on 100th Avenue and couldn’t wait to tell his good friend.

“I was so excited to share the news with him,” MacEwan added.

MacEwan also shared that his dream has been to one day live financially free and that the prize will help him with that.

“It’s the nicest feeling to be able to live every day doing what I want and to have the freedom to retire early and fish more.”

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ News
+ Canada
+ Lottery
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.