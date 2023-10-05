NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Lotto winner celebrated $630,000 jackpot with ice cream and donuts

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 5 2023, 10:10 pm
Lotto winner celebrated $630,000 jackpot with ice cream and donuts
Evgeny Starkov/Shutterstock | BCLC

Some people celebrate a huge lotto win by popping some champagne. Others, on the other hand, want something a little more decadent.

Dolyna Perrella of Burnaby, BC, got to enjoy her favourite treats after winning an astounding $630,434.26 by playing the MegaJackpots Cleopatra slot game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com.

Perrella discovered her September 16, 2023, win right before bedtime and couldn’t believe it at first.

“I decided to take a screenshot on my phone so I could think about it, but the next morning, I was still thinking about it,” she explained.

PlayNow lotto winner

Dolyna Perrella/BCLC

The Metro Vancouver resident asked her husband to take a second look at her phone, but he was also in initial disbelief.

“He thought it was a joke or a prank even after I showed him the screenshot, so we called BCLC to check. We were both pretty convinced it wasn’t real.”

After Perrella and her husband confirmed that the win was indeed real, they celebrated the big win with doughnuts and ice cream.

Perrella shared that she looks forward to visiting some bucket list destinations with her husband, including Japan and Italy, and may also take a cross-Canada train ride across Canada.

She also plans to gift some of her “surreal” prize to charity.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ News
+ Canada
+ Lottery
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop