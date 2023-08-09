"Unbelievable": Retiree can breathe easier after becoming lotto millionaire

An ordinary day of relaxing in the living room turned into a life-changing moment for Canada’s newest lotto winner.

Diana Braathen of Vancouver, BC, is celebrating her $1 million jackpot win from the July 25, 2023, Lotto Max draw. Though she didn’t believe the good news at first.

“I checked the numbers (of my ticket) online,” Braathen shared. “The first thing that crossed my mind was, ‘Is this right?'”

She was most excited to tell her husband about her huge win, but first, she double-checked her ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App on her phone.

Braathen bought the winning ticket at the Shell station on Oak Street and King Edward Avenue in Vancouver.

The retiree said that she has plans to purchase a new car as well as travel on an African safari adventure.

“Unbelievable,” she said when asked how she feels about becoming a millionaire. “This will make our retirement plans easier.”