Two Ontario workers will soon be throwing a pizza party after their lottery win.

For Derek Johnston of Brantford and Mark Johnston of Lynden, playing the lottery together has become a bit of a tradition. They even have a running joke where they send each other pictures of their tickets and ask, “Is this the winning ticket?”

Little did they know that their joke would actually turn into a reality.

After buying a Lotto Max ticket, Derek checked the results using the OLG App and learned that they had won. After matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the May 9 draw, they won a prize worth $100,000.

“I was shocked but happy,” said Derek, while at the OLG Prize Centre in downtown Toronto.

After finding out about their win, he texted Mark to share the news but got no answer.

“His wife had to wake him up!” said Derek.

Each of them already has plans for their money: Mark will be using his $50,000 to pay some bills and a lawn mower. It looks like Derek will be spending more time outdoors because he’ll be using some of his money to buy a new set of golf clubs.

The two said that their families are happy about their lottery win. They also shared the news with their colleagues.

“Our coworkers want to know when the pizza party is,” said Derek.

The winning ticket was purchased at Good Luck Variety on Dunsdon Street in Brantford.