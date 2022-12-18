It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many of us but it’s sure to be an even more memorably one for one lucky lottery player who just won big.

According to Lotto Max, someone won the jackpot worth an estimated $40 million.

This Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $40 million. If you won, where would you travel to first? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/eZOyEKpcsQ — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) December 15, 2022

The draw took place on Friday, December 16 and the winning numbers are 06, 22, 25, 42, 43, 45, 48, and 47.

No one won the Encore prize worth $1 million. However, one person did win the $100,000 Encore prize .

The jackpot has now reset to an estimated $10 million and the next draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 20.