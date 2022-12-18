NewsCanadaLotteryCanada

Extra special holiday season for lottery player who won $40 million jackpot

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Dec 18 2022, 9:29 pm
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many of us but it’s sure to be an even more memorably one for one lucky lottery player who just won big.

According to Lotto Max, someone won the jackpot worth an estimated $40 million.

The draw took place on Friday, December 16 and the winning numbers are 06, 22, 25, 42, 43, 45, 48, and 47.

No one won the Encore prize worth $1 million. However, one person did win the $100,000 Encore prize .

The jackpot has now reset to an estimated $10 million and the next draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 20.

