Deadline approaching for winner to claim six-figure lottery prize

There’s less than two weeks left to claim a big lottery prize.

If you vaguely remember buying a lottery ticket in Ontario almost exactly a year ago, then you might want to check your pockets, kitchen drawers, or even your car’s glove compartment and hope that you still have the ticket because OLG is looking for the winner to claim a jackpot before the deadline.

In 2022, someone purchased a ticket in Scarborough and won big in the Lotto Max draw, which took place on Friday, April 1, 2022. The lottery player’s lucky numbers are 07, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43, 50, and bonus number 41.

Players have a year from the draw to claim their prize so the deadline is on Saturday, April 1.

As for the jackpot, the winner would would get to take home a Lotto Max prize worth $373,118.20.

“The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it, and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098,” states a release.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti had told Daily Hive that the corporation already has the information about where every single ticket is sold — except who purchased the ticket.

Information about where exactly the ticket was purchased can’t be revealed until the winner comes forward.

“That’s why we need the rightful owner of that ticket to give us the information about that ticket,” said Bitonti. “This is part of the routine prize claim review process for anyone holding a ticket worth $1,000 or more.”

The next Lotto Max jackpot draw will take place on Tuesday, March 21 for an estimated $40 million jackpot.