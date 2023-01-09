Lottery player shocked when he realized he won way more than just $2

Imagine winning $2 only to discover that you also won a life-changing lottery prize. That’s exactly what happened to David Treadaway, a 50-year-old man from Milton, Ontario.

Treadaway is no stranger to playing the lottery. He said he enjoys playing regularly, so when he bought lottery tickets last fall, it was just part of his routine purchase. And, as he often does, Treadaway used the app to check the results.

That’s when he learned that he won not once but twice.

“I discovered my win when I was checking my tickets using the OLG App,” he said. “I was shocked!”

Treadaway had won $2 on his Encore selection, but he was stunned when he realized that he had also matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the October 14, 2022, draw, thereby landing him a $1 million win.

He wasted no time sharing the happy news with his wife and mother-in-law.

“They were surprised as well,” he said.

Now $1,000,002 richer, to be exact, he shared what he plans to do with his winnings.

“This is life-changing,” said Treadaway while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque. “I’m going to pay off the mortgage, complete some renovations, and go on a nice trip.”

His winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lawrence Avenue in North York.