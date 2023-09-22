Lottery-winning dad of three has a unique way of picking numbers

A lottery player from Brantford, Ontario, won a Lotto 6/49 second prize last month, and his way of playing is unique, to say the least.

David Frame is 55 now but has been playing the lottery since he turned the legal age to do so. On August 30, he won a second prize worth $81,071.80 with a ticket he bought at a convenience store in his city.

When he visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings, David revealed how he chooses the numbers he plays.

He doesn’t use a loved one’s birthday or his first phone number as many do. “I have a jar filled with numbers and pull from those, which I use for my numbers,” he shared.

The day he won, something was in the air.

“My wife was in Vegas, and the moon was blue, and I knew it was a special day,” said the father of three. “At first, I thought I won $67 and was happy about that! Then I realized I forgot about the bonus number – and that’s when I realized I won big!”

David was absolutely stunned.

“I was shocked! I told my daughter and wife immediately. My wife was in shock from Vegas!” he shared.

David wants to complete home renovations and buy braces for his daughter with the lottery windfall.

Recently, Samantha Macrae, a mom of two and an office manager, won a whopping $1 million prize playing the lotto. She learned about her win when she woke up early to change her baby’s diaper and went through her emails instead of returning to bed.

Like David, Samantha also wants to prioritize her home and kids.

“I will buy a house, pay some bills, and save for my kid’s education,” she shared. “It’s an amazing feeling — I always see other people winning, and now my dream has come true.”