"This is a bonus": Lottery winner plans to invest most of his jackpot

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan says netting a cool $100,000 was “a bonus” and plans to invest the majority of his jackpot.

David Ebert told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) he was enjoying his lunch break in mid-November when he picked up his tickets for the next evening’s Lotto Max draw.

A week later, also on lunch break, he discovered the ticket he had picked up netted him a windfall when he scanned it using the self-checker at a nearby store.

“I had a stack of tickets that I took into scan. When I scanned this ticket, I thought it said $10,000,” he recalled to the WCLC as he claimed his prize. “So, I put it at the bottom of the pile and kept scanning.”

After returning to work, Ebert decided to check his tickets once more.

“I checked the numbers on the website, and none of them were matching,” Ebert said. “Then, I looked at the EXTRA number and realized I had won $100,000, not $10,000.

“I was shaky when I realized,” he said, adding that he asked his coworkers to verify his win using the Lotto Spot app.

He purchased his winning ticket from London Drugs at 134 Primrose Drive in Saskatoon. He won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number – 2608994.

Ebert said he plans to put his windfall towards investments; however, he does have one big idea for his winnings.

“My wife and I are already going to Hawaii, and we would like to take a helicopter ride,” he said.

“We’re at a stage in our lives where we are content,” Ebert added. “This is a bonus.”