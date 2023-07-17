"It’s going to help a lot": School run leads to big lottery win for dad of six

One lottery player was stunned after a gas stop led to a big win.

David Deavy is a 59-year-old father of six living in Orleans, Ontario. He was on his way to pick up his kids when he decided to stop at the gas station and buy a ticket quickly.

Deavy said he’s an occasional lottery player who enjoys playing instant tickets such as Wild 8, Bingo, and Crossword. While choosing a game, he decided on one of his favourites.

“I like the simplicity of Wild 8, but I’ve only played it a handful of times,” he said. “I felt drawn to it that day.”

When Deavy finally got to sit down and play his ticket, he was so shocked that he won he needed someone else to double-check that he wasn’t just seeing things.

“I was dumbfounded and shaky,” he recalled. “I asked my coworker to confirm it was real.”

And, yes, it was real. After winning the Instant Wild 8 top prize, Deavy is now $88,888 richer.

“It was such a surreal moment,” David recounted.

He immediately sent a photo of his ticket to his brother.

“He was surprised and said, ‘No way!'” said Deavy. “Then I told more of my family members, who were all so happy for me. Now they’re just waiting for their turn to win.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, he said that he plans to manage his finances and that the win will help him prepare for retirement.

“This win provides a feeling of security,” said Deavy. “It’s going to help a lot.”

The winning ticket was purchased at a Shell location in Orleans.