Construction worker was at Timmy's when he found out about lottery win

Imagine going about your day and grabbing your usual cup of coffee when you discover that you won the lottery.

That’s exactly what happened to David Cornell, a 37-year-old construction worker from London, Ontario.

Cornell had stopped by a store to buy a lottery ticket but not just any ticket — he picked the Instant Diamond Club ticket, which stood out for its size.

“I thought, ‘You must win big with a ticket this big!’” he said.

And it looks like the logic was pretty sound because he did end up winning big.

Cornell recalls how he found out about his lottery win in the most “Canadian” way possible.

“My wife and I were at Tim Hortons having coffee and playing our tickets — that’s when I discovered my win,” he said. “We were both shocked.”

It took a while for the reality to sink.

“We didn’t think it was real until I scanned it on the OLG App,” he said.

Cornell was thrilled when he realized that he had won the Instant Diamond Club top prize worth $250,000.

A true romantic, he said, “I always told my wife that I used up all my luck on her. But now, I can say I was lucky enough to win.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings, Cornell shared his plans now that he’s a quarter million dollars richer: he plans to invest his money and is considering a vacation with his wife.

“It’s overwhelming in the most exciting way,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pond Mills Variety on Commissioners Road in London.