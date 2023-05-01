“I got shaky”: Lotto player has big plans after scratching a huge jackpot

Talk about a great way to start the day.

David Albrecht of Aldergrove, BC, was on his way to work when he found out that his Prestige Scratch & Win ticket contained an eye-popping $300,000 prize.

The ticket was bought on a spur-of-the-moment decision, and at first, Albrecht couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I thought, ‘This can’t be real,'” Albrecht said, who purchased the ticket from the Highway Town Pantry & Triple O’s on 72nd Avenue in Langley. “Once I scanned it on my phone [via the Lotto! App] it felt more real and I got shaky.”

The first person he called to share the good news was his father, but he was in disbelief at first too.

“I called him and he thought I was joking and didn’t believe me. He drove from out of town and once he arrived he realized it was real.”

Albrecht shared that he will use his winnings to “kick start” various opportunities for him as well as for investments.