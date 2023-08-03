Lottery winner put his ticket on the fridge so he wouldn't forget to check it

A lottery player from Quebec beat the odds to become a multimillionaire.

Dave Lachance, a resident of Chaudière-Appalaches, took home the $5 million Classic jackpot in the July 19 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The lottery winner checked his ticket on the Loto-Québec mobile app early the day after the draw.

He broke the good news to his spouse, and the couple immediately headed over to the convenience store to have the ticket validated.

“The terminal didn’t make its usual sound!” said the lucky winner when he claimed his prize.

He bought the Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Couche-Tard at 662 Route Bégin in Saint-Anselme, opting for the quick-pick selection.

Lachance says he usually forgets to check his lottery tickets until a few days after the draw. This time, he put the ticket on his fridge when he returned home.

“I didn’t want to forget to check it!” he said.

A few days after the draw, the new multimillionaire and his spouse shared the wonderful news with their loved ones during a birthday gathering.

As for Lachance’s plans with the $5 million windfall?

He’s looking to invest the money and take the family’s summer vacations up a notch or two.

Lachance isn’t the only player with a wholesome lottery win story.

One BC winner couldn’t stop screaming after winning a $35 million Lotto Max jackpot.

And a truck driver from Ontario found out about his win after a long day at work.