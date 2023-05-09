“It was so surreal”: $1 million lotto winner says he couldn’t believe his eyes

Dany Huot, a resident of Mont-Laurier, Quebec, was in for the shock of his life when he won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw held on April 8.

He had never imagined he’d win a prize so hefty.

Huot told Loto Quebec he had a joke with the shop assistant at his local convenience store where he purchased his lottery tickets.

Whenever she offered him a lottery ticket, he would say, “So you can offer me a non-winning ticket again?”

One day, fate intervened.

When Huot arrived at the store after a draw to check his ticket, he was in for the surprise of his life.

The shop assistant checked his ticket and the lottery terminal started chiming. He had won the grand prize of $1,000,000.

“It was so surreal; we both started counting the zeros on-screen,” he said.

Neither of them could believe their eyes.

When Huot went to claim his prize, he could barely comprehend that he was now a millionaire.

The lotto winner, still coming to terms with his newfound wealth, said he has not yet decided what to do with the money.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Boni-Soir in Mont-Laurier, Quebec.

You might also like: Whirlwind of emotions after parents of six win $1,000,000 in the lottery

Canadian lottery winner hungry for steak after cashing massive cheque

Neighbours square off in legal fight after a bear breaks a fence

If you won the lottery, how would you spend the money? Let us know in the comments.