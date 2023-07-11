"My head is just blank": Lottery winner missed a few zeros on first look at prize payout

Sometimes you need a second pair of eyes to truly comprehend what you’ve won.

Cong Pham of Surrey, BC, is happy that he initially mistook a comma for a decimal point when checking his ticket for the June 27, 2023 Lotto Max draw, because it meant that he actually won a huge $500,000 Extra prize.

“I checked on the BCLC Lotto! App, and thought it was $500,” said Pham. “I was excited to share with my son.

“I thought it was only $500 and then called my son to verify it was $500,000! I thought it was a decimal point.”

The Metro Vancouver resident bought the winning ticket at PriceSmart Foods on Ackroyd Road in Richmond. He shared that he didn’t have any immediate plans for the jackpot, but he intends to take his family on a nice vacation.

When asked how he feels about his big win, Pham responded joyfully.

“My head is just blank. I am very happy, grateful, and blessed about the win.”