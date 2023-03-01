New Brunswick man startled by partner's screams when he won the lottery

An ordinary Sunday afternoon turned into an unforgettable one for a New Brunswick lottery player.

Clarence Gallant, a Shediac resident, was with his partner Diane when she was checking their tickets after the February 18 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Gallant recalls being so startled when Diane suddenly screamed, “I think we won!”

“I said, ‘Don’t do that to me, it’s too hard on my heart,’” said Gallant.

But Diane didn’t want to get their hopes up, so she checked their ticket twice. And, just to be sure, she had her son check the ticket again only to realize that their numbers did indeed match the winning numbers.

When the happy reality finally sunk in, Gallant realized that he had won a Lotto 6/49 prize worth $1 million.

“My heart was pounding like you wouldn’t believe,” said Gallant. “My heart has never pounded like that before.”

Gallant said he’s been buying Lotto 6/49 lottery tickets because of the extra draw.

“I feel like there’s a much better chance,” he said. “It came out really good for me. Really, really good.”

As for what he plans to do with the extra $1 million in his bank account, Gallant said that he’ll be using it to buy a new home for himself and Diane. They’ll also be using the money to help their loved ones.

Gallant purchased his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at Circle K in Shediac, New Brunswick.