Lottery player "never won more than $100" before hitting six-figure jackpot

Christopher Watt was in disbelief after discovering he had won $1,000 for life with the Instant Cash For Life prize.

The 51-year-old from Whitby, Ontario, opted for the lump sum of $675,000 and said in a release that he had never won anything more than $100 before in his life.

He added that initially second-guessed if he had even won.

“I bought this ticket one night and played it the next morning when I realized I was a winner,” he said.

“I was tired and half asleep, so I didn’t really believe what I was seeing.”

Watt said that he needed to “scratch [his] eyes a few times and look harder” at his ticket just to make sure he had won.

The first person he called about his lucky win was his wife.

“She didn’t believe me so I video-called her to show her. She was over the moon. I think she was more excited than I was,” he said.

He’s planning on using his winnings to buy a bigger home and to go on some family vacations.

He added that the prize money will “help [his family] out in life.”

“It feels amazing to win.”

Watt’s winning ticket was purchased at the Shell Gas Station on Baldwin Street in Whitby.