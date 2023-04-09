"I knew I won $1 million": Man turns $1 Encore into massive lottery win

A lottery player hoping to retire early is that much closer to fulfilling his dream.

Fifty-one-year-old Christopher Mosher is a father who lives in West Lorne, Ontario. He had purchased an Ontario 49 ticket for the March 11 draw, hoping to win the $2 million jackpot.

After the draw, he went to the store to check his ticket and thought he saw $1 million appear. But since the number disappeared so quickly, he recalls that he wasn’t quite sure about what he saw.

But he wasn’t wrong.

Although he didn’t win the top prize, he did manage to match all seven Encore numbers in exact order, netting himself an impressive $1 million win.

“It was a bit surreal, and I was in a state of shock,” he said. “I gave my ticket to the cashier to scan and when ‘Big Winner’ appeared on the screen, I knew I won $1 million.”

He said that since he had a smirk on his face when he walked into his house, his wife asked, “Did you win the lottery?”

“I said, ‘Yes’ — and I showed her the slip,” said Mosher. “She was so happy.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his $1 million cheque, he said that he already has plans for his windfall.

He’ll be using the money to buy a new truck, pay off his mortgage, and help pay for his children’s education.

And the win will definitely help him fulfill his dream to retire early.

“I was hoping to retire before 60, so maybe this will help,” he said with a smile.

Mosher purchased his winning ticket at B&J Variety on Graham Street in West Lorne.