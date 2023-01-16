"I'm still considering my options": 33-year-old has yet to make plans for lottery win

Opting Encore paid off for one Ontario man who’s now celebrating his lottery win.

Chirag Bharucha, who lives in Brampton, said that he plays the lottery whenever there’s a huge jackpot.

The 33-year-old bought a ticket for the October 14, 2022 Lotto Max draw and added Encore to his ticket purchase.

Bharucha pulled up the OLG App to scan his ticket and was surprised to learn that he had won. After matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order, he had won $100,000.

“My wife was so surprised. She kept saying it isn’t true,” he said, laughing. “My mother was surprised and happy as well.”

And he says he plans to keep playing the lottery.

“Ever since this big win, I am going to play all the time!” said Bharucha, while picking up his cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

While most people know what they’d spend their winnings on, he has yet to make plans for his winnings.

“I’m still considering my options,” he said.

Bharucha’s winning ticket was purchased at Prestige Dry Cleaners on Highway 7 in Woodbridge.