Cheryl Morgan and Suzanne Richard could not believe their eyes when they found out they had won the $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize in the March 22nd draw.

The BC couple was buying groceries at their local Safeway when Morgan decided to check the ticket.

“I gave it to the gentleman at the store, and it shut down the system,” Morgan told BCLC.

Richard was shopping for yogurt when Morgan found her to tell her the news.

“We didn’t believe it,” Richard said.

When asked how it feels to be a millionaire, Morgan replied, “I feel calm and secure.”

Richard says she also now feels “calm about the future.”

The couple are multi-instrumentalists and play in a band together called Sweet Potatoes.

Morgan and Richard plan to spend their winnings on loved ones, a trip to Italy, a new car, and paying off their mortgage.

The winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased from Seafair Smoke & Mixer on No. 1 Road in Richmond.