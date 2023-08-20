Woman wins "Set for Life" lottery prize, opts for massive lump sum

Rather than sit and watch her husband enjoy his favourite pie, one woman decided to buy a lottery ticket and ended up with a life-changing prize.

Charlotte Michaud and her husband Carol are a couple from Oromocto, New Brunswick. It was just like any other day when they decided to head to Sunshine Diner, their favourite restaurant.

Charlotte had finished her meal, but her husband hadn’t — he wanted a piece of his favourite pie.

“My husband asked for a piece of raspberry pie, his favourite, and I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to sit here and watch you eat that pie,'” Charlotte said. “So, I went and got a ticket.”

She bought Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life, a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket and played her ticket. She realized she might have won and showed her husband the results. Carol, however, was too busy enjoying his pie to pay attention.

“So, I took it back over and said, ‘I think I have a winning ticket, could you verify it for me?'” Charlotte recalled. “He just froze at the screen, so I said, ‘Did I win or not?’ and he said, ‘Yes, I think so!'”

She couldn’t believe she had won the game’s top prize worth $1,000 a week for 25 years; Charlotte opted for the lump sum worth $675,000.

It’s not the first time the couple has gotten lucky in the lottery.

In 2018 Carol won a Daily Grand second prize worth $500,000, so he was undoubtedly familiar with claiming a big windfall.

“Now, here we are again,” said Charlotte while picking up her cheque. “I feel blessed, and we are eager to share with our family to give them a smile.”

They said they’d share some money with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

And not forgetting the Sunshine Diner staff, the couple, who are regulars, said they’ll be taking them out to dinner at a nice restaurant to celebrate the win.

“We like them, and they like us,” Carol said, “We’re there nearly every day.”

Charlotte said, “They say we’re their favourite customers. We’ll have fun because they’re fun people.”

Since Charlotte bought her winning Set for Life ticket at Sunshine Diner and Convenience in Fredericton, N.B., the seller will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.