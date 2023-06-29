Retiree bags up life-changing lotto prize during trip to grocery store

A Canadian lotto player is bringing home more than just bananas and milk from his recent trip to the grocery store.

Charles “Vince” Martin of Victoria, BC, was finishing a shopping trip when he decided to check his $10 Big Jackpot Pack tickets at a self-scanner in the store.

He was in for a big shock when one of the tickets from the June 10, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw scored him the $500,000 Extra prize.

“I had to stare at it for a few moments to let it sink in,” Martin said. “Then I had the girl at the booth validate it to confirm it was real.”

The Vancouver Island resident first shared the good news with his wife, who he said was stunned into silence.

“It didn’t register and she thought I was messing with her at first,” explained Martin.

Martin, who bought the winning ticket at the Rexall in Victoria on Admirals Road is a retiree who enjoys spending time reading and travelling around the Olympic Peninsula. He shared that he always dreamt of being able to help his children, renovate the house and do more exploring.

“It’s going to be more comfortable as far as being relaxed and not having to worry about the little things,” he said.

But first, Martin plans to celebrate his win by hosting a nice dinner and possibly getting a good night’s sleep.

“It’s a terrific feeling and I haven’t slept properly since.”