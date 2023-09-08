Why this lottery winner is sharing her $100,000 prize with her brother

A Canadian lottery player is celebrating her big win, but not alone. She’s feeling generous and wants to share it with her brother.

Chan Su, a tech worker from the Ontarian district of Nepean, won $100,000 with OLG’s Instant Kings game.

“I typically play Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 but will pick up Instant tickets once in a while,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to grab her prize.

That “once in a while” approach came in handy in a big way. Su played the game from the comfort of her home.

When she realized she had won a life-changing amount, she was elated but managed to remain calm and collected.

“I had my brother confirm it was correct – he was happy and excited for me,” she said.

And now Su’s brother can be excited for himself, too. The winner plans to share part of the lottery money with her sibling.

Her reasons for doing so are heartwarming. “We’re very close, and that’s what we do,” Su revealed. “It’s what my mom would have done, too.”

As for herself, the winner plans to treat herself to a bit of shopping. No extravagant vacation plans or home renovations are on the cards yet.

“I wish my mom were here to see this. She would have been thrilled for me,” Su concluded.