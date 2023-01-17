A life-changing lottery win for a BC woman was first met with disbelief from the winner as well as her husband.

Carrie Paquette of Moberly Lake was playing the MegaJackpots® Siberian Storm slots game on BCLC’s PlayNow.com when she received the notification that she had won the game’s progressive jackpot.

Paquette at first believed that the notification was a technical issue, so she played another round and went to bed. It was only when BCLC called her at the store the next day that she learned that her win was real.

“My stomach dropped!” said Paquette. “My husband kept shushing me as I was being loud. He didn’t believe it. He thought it was a scam call and he was a little embarrassed.”

BCLC confirmed that she had won a major slots jackpot of $961,022.85 on PlayNow.com. Paquette and her husband then went to find her mother and sister in the store to share the good news as well as tears and laughter.

After a little celebration at home, the Moberly Lake resident had some time to think about what she will do with the jackpot.

“With this win, I will be able to go back to school full-time without having to work,” said Paquette. “And I told my family to get their passports so we can go on vacation together!”