One Canadian has become the latest millionaire thanks to big lottery win

Nikitha Martins
Apr 2 2023, 9:02 pm
It’s no April Fools’ joke — one lucky British Columbian just won big in the lottery.

It’s looking to be an amazing start of the month for one Canadian who won a $1 million prize.

The BC resident from Hope won on Saturday, April 1, through the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Prize Draw Breakdown.

While the gold ball with a winning of $56,000,000 did not have a winner, one white ball worth $1 million certainly did.

The next draw will have six balls — five white balls, each worth $1 million, and one gold ball, worth a whopping $58 million.

“The guaranteed prize winner therefore has a 1 in 6 shot at winning $58 million!” Lotto 6/49 announced.

This draw will take place Wednesday.

