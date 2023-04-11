Someone in Canada could be $7 million richer thanks to huge lotto jackpot

April showers are making it rain for one lucky lotto player in Canada.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a Daily Grand ticket holder who purchased a ticket in Burnaby was the only one in Canada that matched all five winning numbers plus the grand number

If this sounds like it could be you, check your pockets or your glove compartment and see if yours match the winning numbers: 13, 34, 35, 37, and 46 and the grand number of 7.

The top prize of Daily Grand is $1,000 per day for life. Winners also have the option of taking a single lump sum payment of $7 million.

If you’re holding the winning ticket, you’ve beaten some massive odds. The chances of winning the huge jackpot are 1 in 13,348,188.

But don’t wait too long to claim your prize, as lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward.

Now that’s a grand way to start your day!