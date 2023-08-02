46-year-old dad hasn't "slept in a week" after winning huge lottery prize

Bryan Hogan has had some sleepless nights and is still in disbelief following his huge lottery win.

Hogan, a 46-year-old assistant manager from Oshawa, Ontario, won the $500,o00 Maxmillions prize on July 25, 2023. He also won an additional $20 on one of his Lotto Max selections, bringing his total win to $500,020.

The father of two said he was at home when he scanned his ticket on his OLG app, and at first, he thought he had won a much smaller prize pot.

“I initially thought I’d won around $500,” he said in a release. But upon further inspection, he realized his prize amount had a lot more zeros tacked on to it.

“I thought it was too good to be true!” he said, adding that he hasn’t “slept in a week” after learning the news.

Hogan said he’s the lotto win is going to make life “a bit easier” for him and his family.

Right now, he’s still trying to take it all in.

“It’s been a very surreal experience,” he said. “To be honest, I’m still in shock!”