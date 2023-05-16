"Yee-haw": Lotto player one step closer to retirement after big jackpot win

Sometimes following your impulses can really pay off.

For one BC man, doing so paid out to the tune of a cool $75,000 win from the April 22, 2023 BC/49 draw.

Brent Smith was at his home in Victoria when he found out the good news, and he couldn’t help shouting with joy.

“I was on the couch and said, ‘Yee-haw!’,” he said. “It’s so exciting.”

The Vancouver Island resident bought the ticket on impulse while he was at the Mobil gas station on Attree Avenue. He ended up matching 5/6+ numbers from the BC/49 draw.

Smith shared that he has plans to put the prize towards his retirement, which he said will hopefully be soon after this win.

“It feels great,” Smith added when asked how it feels to be a winner.