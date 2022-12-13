Construction worker wins lottery, plans to treat himself to a motorcycle

After playing the lottery for decades, opting for Encore paid off big time for one lottery player.

Brent Drover, a resident of Burlington, Ontario, said that he’s been trying his luck in the lottery ever since he “was of legal age to purchase tickets.”

“I always say yes to Encore,” he said.

While at the store one day, the 55-year-old who works in construction decided to scan his ticket and was surprised to see that he had won.

“I had to take a closer look,” Drover recalled. “I was caught off guard.”

Drover had managed to match the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the October 22 Ontario 49 draw, resulting in a $100,000 prize.

“I told my family and they’re so happy for me,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, adding that it’s his biggest win so far.

He’s got some exciting plans with his winnings: he’ll be taking a trip to the east coast and will also be treating himself to a motorcycle.

“I always hoped there would be a winning ticket with my name on it,” he said. “It’s pretty sweet – it feels good.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Speers Road in Oakville.