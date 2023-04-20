“I opened my email on my birthday": Lottery player wins $100K

A mom from Ontario had a lot to celebrate on her birthday when she found out she had won $100,000 in the lottery — well, $100,006, if you want to be exact.

Skye Baker of Kenmore won two prizes in the March 22 Lotto 6/49 draw with the Encore option. One prize was worth $100,000, and another was worth $6.

The 66-year-old found out that she had won on her birthday, too.

“I opened my email on my birthday and saw that I won $100,000 – I just stared at the screen for a bit in shock,” Baker revealed. “I couldn’t believe it.”

When she said yes to Encore (twice), she was practically giving her future self a life-changing birthday gift.

Baker bought the winning ticket on OLG.ca and went to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings.

She’s been telling her family and friends about her win and enjoying their reactions. “It’s been surreal,” she shared. “I still have to remind myself I won and to bring on the excitement.”

The lucky birthday gal plans to pay off all her bills, save some dough for her retirement, and help her mom get her farm in order.

