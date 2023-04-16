57-year-old trucker to pay off new motorcycle with lottery winnings

One Canadian lottery player will be enjoying his motorcycle rides this summer thanks to a big win.

Bowmanville, Ontario, resident Bill Komazic is a long-time lottery player who has been trying his luck for decades. And thirty years later, his persistence finally paid off.

The 57-year-old, a truck driver, purchased a lottery ticket last month. After the March 25 Lotto 6/49 draw, he checked the results.

“When I checked this ticket on the ticket checker and saw $100,000, I was totally shocked and very happy,” he said.

In addition to his six-figure Super Draw prize, Komazic won $10 on his Lotto 6/49 selection and $4 on Encore, bringing his total winnings to $100,014.

When he told his family, he said that his news was met with complete disbelief. However, they couldn’t be happier when they finally realized he wasn’t joking.

“They said that if anyone deserves it, it’s me,” he said.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, he shared that he’ll be using his windfall to pay some bills and put some of it towards his mortgage.

He’ll also be going on worry-free bike rides because the money will allow him to pay off the brand-new motorcycle he had just bought.

Komazic’s winning ticket was purchased at Waverley Variety on Waverly Road in Bowmanville.

“It’s still unbelievable and surreal to me,” he said. “It feels great!”

The Lotto 6/49 draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday. During the recent April 15 draw, a lucky winner in Eastern Canada won a life-changing prize after the jackpot had grown to a massive $64 million. According to the Atlantic Lottery website, the ticket was purchased in Gloucester County, New Brunswick.