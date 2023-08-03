"I stood there in shock": Lotto winner first thought huge jackpot was a mistake

Receiving life-changing news can be a real shock to the system.

Beverley Magill of Armstrong, BC, found that out firsthand when she learned that she split a Maxmillions prize for the July 25, 2023, Lotto Max draw.

Her share of the earned her a huge $500,000 windfall which left her absolutely stunned.

“I checked the ticket and stood there in shock,” Magill said. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true, something must be wrong.'”

The Spallumcheen Valley resident purchased the winning ticket from the Deep Creek General Store and was there with one of her two best friends when she checked her numbers.

“I phoned my (other best) friend and she was really excited for me,” shared Magill.

Magill added that she plans on taking a relaxing vacation as well as gifting some to her children. She also looks forward to having less stress in her life thanks to the big win.

“It’s unbelievable. Once in a lifetime thing.”