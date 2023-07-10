Man buys lottery ticket to break some bills, walks out with a winning ticket

A regular day turned into an extraordinary one for one lottery player, and it was all because he needed some change.

Bernard Johnson lives in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. One day, he needed to make a quick stop at his local store. Johnson recalled that he had some bigger bills and needed some change. So he broke it up by buying a Scratch ‘n Win ticket.

However, he forgot about his ticket and only checked it a few days later. And when he finally played his ticket, he was absolutely shocked by the results.

Johnson was in complete disbelief until the Atlantic Lottery customer care team confirmed that he was a winner. He was thrilled to discover he had won $300,000.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you, but it did, and I can’t believe it,” said Johnson while picking up his big cheque.

The win might have been a complete surprise, but the winner’s already got plans now that he has all this extra cash in his bank account.

Johnson said he’d be going furniture shopping and is considering getting a dachshund wiener dog for his girlfriend.